LG has been grabbing a lot of headlines for providing a sneak peek of its upcoming “LG Rollable” smartphone during the company’s CES event this week. But LG isn’t the only company working on rollable displays that could be used in phones that stretch to become tablets.
TCL rollable AMOLED display (6.7 to 7.8 inches)TCL also introduced a 6.7 inch rollable AMOLED display this week that stretches to 7.8 inches when unrolled, plus a 17 inch OLED “scrolling” display.
Meanwhile, the big news about devices that might be a little more imminent and practical today was the launch of AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series processors and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30xx series graphics for laptops.
AMD says we can expect 150 different laptop models featuring its chips this year, while NVIDIA says there are more than 70 gaming and “studio” laptops on the way that sport the company’s GPUs.
I’ve already highlighted a handful in today’s CES 2021 coverage, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. There are more new models from Asus, Gigabyte, Razer, and many other companies on the way including a few mentioned below.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- TCL Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices [press release]
- Over 70 laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30xx chips coming this year [NVIDIA]
- NVIDIA Studio Laptops Now with GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs [NVIDIA]
New Studio laptops with NVIDIA RTX 30xx series graphics and an emphasis on content creation include the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX582, MSI Creator 15, Gigabyte Aero 15 and 17, and Razer Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17.
- GIGABYTE Unveils New Notebook Lineup Upgraded with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs [Gigabyte]
Gigabyte launches Aero and Aorus gaming and content creation laptops with Intel processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and up to a 300 Hz display (on some models).
- The Dell Chromebook 3100 gets an LTE option at CES two years after launch [Android Central]
Dell is adding a 4G LTE option for its Chromebook 3100 with an 11.6 inch screen and up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
- Sensel Unveils Haptic Touchpad At CES 2021 [press release]
Sensel introduces a new Haptic Touchpad for notebooks with a capacitive touch grid, force touch detection, and haptic feedback. The module is just 3mm thick.
- HyperX Reveals All-New PC and Console Gaming Gear at CES 2021 [press release]
The one that stands out to me is the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 keyboard, which is coming Feb 22 for $100. It’s a compact RGB backlit keyboard w/o a number pad, dedicated Fn keys or arrow/Home/End etc. This type of keyboard takes getting used to, but it saves space on your desk and it’s more ergonomic.
