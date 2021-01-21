After years of 60 Hz displays being the norm, many smartphones are now shipping with LCD or AMOLED displays that have a refresh rate of 90 Hz or higher. But laptops? Up until now you’ve been able to get an OLED screen or a 90 Hz or higher display, but not both at the same time.
Now Samsung is looking to change that. The company has announced it’ll begin mass production of the first 90Hz OLED displays for laptops in March, which means we could see notebooks with the new screens later this year.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Samsung Display introduces first 90Hz OLED panel for laptops [Samsung Display]
Samsung will begin mass production of 90 Hz OLED displays for laptops starting in March. While there are a growing number of notebooks with OLED *or* higher-than 60 Hz refresh rates, these may be the first to offer both.
- Bigme B1 Pro is the first 10″ Color eink eReader Tablet Specs [eReader X]
The Bigme B1 Pro may be the first device with a 10.3 inch color E Ink display. It went on sale in China last month for about $770 and it’s unclear if it’ll be available internationally. But the E Ink display might show up in other products soon.
- Alibaba/T-Head ports Android 10 (AOSP) to run on a device with a RISC-V processor [T-Head]
RISC-V is an open instruction designed to offer an alternative to x86 and ARM architecture, and we’ve seen a growing number of RISC-V chips. This device appears to be a dev board with a XuanTie C910 1.2 GHz dual-crore RISC-V processor. Android runs rather slowly on the hardware at the moment, but at least it does run, hinting at a future where Android phones could ship with chips that aren’t based on ARM architecture (there was a time when Intel-powered phones were a thing, but that time has long since passed).
- Android 12 set to revamp split screen with ‘App Pairs’ [9to5Google]
Google is allegedly working on an App Pairs feature for Android 12 that will let you launch two apps at the same time, which could be helpful for dual-screen, foldable, or large screen phones and tablets.
