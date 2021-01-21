After years of 60 Hz displays being the norm, many smartphones are now shipping with LCD or AMOLED displays that have a refresh rate of 90 Hz or higher. But laptops? Up until now you’ve been able to get an OLED screen or a 90 Hz or higher display, but not both at the same time.

Now Samsung is looking to change that. The company has announced it’ll begin mass production of the first 90Hz OLED displays for laptops in March, which means we could see notebooks with the new screens later this year.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

