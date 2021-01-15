Pine64, the company behind a line of geeky, inexpensive, and hackable smartphones, laptops, and single-board computers designed to run open source software tend to only publish one blog post each month. But it’s always a doozy, and the January update is no exception.
Among other things, Pine64 unveiled that
- The next PinePhone Community Edition smartphone will be available for pre-order starting Monday.
- The optional keyboard accessory for the phone is coming in April.
- Early OpenManjaro builds are now available for the PinePhone
- A new single-board computer is on the way, and it’s expected to be the first with Rockchip’s new RK3566 processor
- Samsung just confirmed the S Pen is coming to more Galaxy smartphones! [SamMobile]
The Galaxy S21 is the first Samsung phone outside of the Galaxy Note series to support an S-Pen. It’s an optional accessory, and there’s even a Pro model with Bluetooth support. Now Samsung now says S-Pen support is coming to more devices in the future.
- Librem 14 Update: Shipping Starts in February with Extended Battery [Purism]
Purism’s Librem 14 Linux laptop will begin shipping in February, most customers will get a larger battery than anticipated (you have a choice of using a 4-cell battery + 1 M.2 accessible slot for storage, or a 3-cell battery plus 2 M.2 slots).
- Pine64 January Update: Happy New Gear! [Pine64]
This month’s update includes includes a peek at the layout for the upcoming PinePhone keyboard accessory and a link to the first builds of OpenManjaro for the PinePhone.
- Quartz64 single-board computer with RK3566 [Pine64]
Pine64 announces that the upcoming Quartz64 will be the first single-board computer powered by an Rockchip RK3566 processor. It will be available with 44GB or 8GB of RAM and features USB-C and USB 3.0 ports, a GPIO header, and an optional 10″ E Ink screen.
- Genode OS Framework is adding PinePhone support [LinuxSmartphones]
When I wrote this article about a new open source operating system coming to the PinePhone, I figured it would be the only PinePhone article I wrote today. I was wrong…
- PinePhone Mobian Community Edition goes up for pre-order Jan 18 [LinuxSmartphones]
… because Pine64 announced that the next PinePhone Community Edition smartphone will go on sale next week. It’ll ship with this Debian-based operating system that I first wrote about last summer.
