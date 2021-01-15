Pine64, the company behind a line of geeky, inexpensive, and hackable smartphones, laptops, and single-board computers designed to run open source software tend to only publish one blog post each month. But it’s always a doozy, and the January update is no exception.

Among other things, Pine64 unveiled that

The next PinePhone Community Edition smartphone will be available for pre-order starting Monday.

The optional keyboard accessory for the phone is coming in April.

Early OpenManjaro builds are now available for the PinePhone

A new single-board computer is on the way, and it’s expected to be the first with Rockchip’s new RK3566 processor

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out the article for more details. And while you’re at it, maybe check out some of these other links for tech news updates from around the web.

