Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics have brought big performance gains to thin and light laptops in the past year or two, even making handheld gaming machines like the GPD Win 3 possible. But Intel isn’t stopping at integrated graphics.
The company released an Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete GPU for laptops last year, delivering a performance boost for content creation tasks. And now the company has unveiled its first Intel Iris Xe-based discrete graphics processor for desktops. You just won’t actually be able to go out and buy one just yet… the company is selling it to PC makers to include in pre-built systems.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Intel Releases Iris Xe Desktop Graphics Cards [Intel]
Intel and Asus have launched the first desktop graphics card featuring Intel Iris Xe discrete graphics with 80 EU (code-named DG1). The cards are aimed at system integrators which means you’ll likely only encounter it if you buy a PC with one installed.
- AMD’s Ryzen 5000 Lucienne: Not Simply Rebranded Ryzen 4000 Renoir [AnandTech]
AMD’s Ryzen 5000U 15 watt chips included two product families: Cezanne processors with Zen 3 CPU cores and Lucienne chips with the same Zen 3 cores as last year’s Ryzen 4000 Renoir chips. But they do have memory, power, performance, and graphics improvements
- Wacom’s first Chromebook-compatible product [press release]
Wacom’s One by Wacom pen tablet is the first Wacom device to work with Chromebooks. The entry-level graphics tablet and pen combo sells for about $70 and supports 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity. It connects via USB and the pen is battery-free.
- Sign in to sites faster and personalize your lock screen with Chrome OS 88 [Google]
Chrome OS 88 brings support for personalized lock screens (show images from Google Photos or art gallery images and view weather, music playback info etc) and support for logging into websites with a PIN or fingerprint (on Chromebooks that have readers).
- Designed a PCB for a slim Raspberry Pi Touchscreen Tablet powered by a CM4 [/r/raspberry_pi]
This work in progress Raspberry Pi Compute Module-powered tablet features a custom PCB, HDMI, USB, camera, and display connectors, an SD card reader, and 40 pin GPIO header.
