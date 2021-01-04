The Intellivision Amico is a new game console with an old name. First announced in 2018, the new console is scheduled to ship in April and gets its name from a classic game system that was first released in 1979.
Rather than focus on bleeding edge graphics, the Amico is designed for casual and party games. It tops out at 1080p output and game demos seem to focus on 2D titles. But it also has an interesting controller with a built-in display, speaker, mic, motion controls, and WiFi, Bluetooth, and RFID support. Up to 8 people can play games at the same time thanks to multiplayer features.
Whether that’s enough to justify the $250 asking price remains to be seen, but with the release date approaching, the folks behind the Intellivision Amico released a video on New Year’s Day showing off the latest pre-production hardware, software, and some gameplay.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Intellivision Amico 2021 New Year Update/Astrosmash Gameplay [Intellivision/YouTube]
Preview of Astrosmash running on the upcoming Intellivision Amico game console, plus a look at an early version of the user interface, ambidextrous game controller, and support for using your phone as a game controller.
- Rock Pi X Review – An Atom x5 SBC running Windows 10 or Ubuntu 20.04 [CNX Software]
Since the first Raspberry Pi shipped in 2012 there’s been an explosion of affordable single-board computers, most with ARM-based processors. But this is one of a handful of Windows-compatible models that features an x86 processor (albeit an older, not very powerful one).
- Unannounced Google device at the FCC [FCC]
A new Google device just hit the FCC. Given that it seems to support the Zigbee wireless mesh networking standard as well as Google’s Soli radar tech, it’s likely a smart home device.
- That awkward moment when a Core i5-1135G7 can outperform the more expensive Core i7-1165G7 [NotebookCheck]
Buy a computer with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and you’ll get better graphics performance than a model with a Core i5-1135G7 chip. But better CPU performance? That may depend on a variety of other factors.
- PinePhone KDE Community Edition will begin shipping mid-January [@thepine64]
That could mean as soon as a week or two from now. You can find more details at the link. The latest version of this $150 Linux smartphone went up for pre-order December 1st, and it will ship with Manjaro ARM as its operating system and KDE Plasma Mobile as the user interface.
- Best Linux Apps for Creating Bootable Live USB Drive [LinuxHint]
This is a handy list of tools for creating a bootable USB flash drive or SD card from Linux. The DD command may be the most versatile, but least user friendly. I’ve mostly used Etcher to test PinePhone Linux distros, since it’s recommended for many. Several of these tools are also available for Windows.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.