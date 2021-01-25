US trade restrictions have put Huawei in a difficult position over the past few years, with the Chinese electronics company prohibited from sourcing goods from US companies. That’s even led the company to pause manufacturing its own Kirin processors, since Huawei relies on software from US companies to design its chips.
So the company spun off its Honor sub-brand last year, allowing the new company to resume sourcing components from companies including Intel, AMD, Microsoft, and others. Now Reuters reports Huawei may be looking to sell off its flagship Mate and P series smartphone brands to give them a new lease on life.
For its part, Huawei denies that it’s looking to sell, referring to the report as “unsubstantiated rumours,” but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen eventually.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- China’s Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate [Reuters]
Huawei may sell its flagship P and Mate series smartphone brands to a consortium backed by the Shanghai government following the sale of its Honor brand. Huawei denies it, but the US trade ban has put the company under pressure.
- Pine64 releases a $1 pogo pin breakout board and $8 microSD card extender for the PinePhone [LinuxSmartphones]
The microSD extender lets you insert and remove storage cards without taking the back cover off the phone. The pogo pin breakout board does the same for the phone’s 6-pin connector, making it possible to attach DIY add-ons like cameras and other gear without opening up the case or replacing the back cover.
- PinePhone news roundup [LinuxSmartphones]
There’s been a lot of other PinePhone development (both hardware and software related) in the past week or so. Here’s a roundup of some
- First look at the GPD Win 3 docking station [@liliputingnews]
The GPD Win 3 is a handheld gaming PC that’s up for pre-order through Indiegogo. But GPD also offers a dock accessory as a $50 add-on $799 starting price during an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. It connects to the USB-C port and lets you use it like a desktop PC. GPD sent me a demo unit to test, and you can see what it looks like in the images below. I can say that file transfers from a network share drive over Ethernet are at least twice as fast as over WiFi, but there’s only a single USB-C port, and it doesn’t support Thunderbolt, so graphics docks are a non-starter. More performance details coming soon.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.