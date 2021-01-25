US trade restrictions have put Huawei in a difficult position over the past few years, with the Chinese electronics company prohibited from sourcing goods from US companies. That’s even led the company to pause manufacturing its own Kirin processors, since Huawei relies on software from US companies to design its chips.

So the company spun off its Honor sub-brand last year, allowing the new company to resume sourcing components from companies including Intel, AMD, Microsoft, and others. Now Reuters reports Huawei may be looking to sell off its flagship Mate and P series smartphone brands to give them a new lease on life.

For its part, Huawei denies that it’s looking to sell, referring to the report as “unsubstantiated rumours,” but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen eventually.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

