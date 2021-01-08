Samsung is holding an event on January 14 to officially launch its Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup. But images and details have been leaking for some time.

Now Evan Blass has released a high-res picture showing the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from multiple angles and without any watermarks.

But are new phones a hot commodity anymore? Shipments of new phones fell early last year due to the pandemic, and while things picked up again later in the year, the growth hasn’t been all that impressive. You know what is a growth area though? Used and refurbished phones. IDC reports that shipments of those were up by 9-percent in 2020.

