Samsung is holding an event on January 14 to officially launch its Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup. But images and details have been leaking for some time.
Now Evan Blass has released a high-res picture showing the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from multiple angles and without any watermarks.
But are new phones a hot commodity anymore? Shipments of new phones fell early last year due to the pandemic, and while things picked up again later in the year, the growth hasn’t been all that impressive. You know what is a growth area though? Used and refurbished phones. IDC reports that shipments of those were up by 9-percent in 2020.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- This Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G [Evan Blass / Voice]
Leaked high-res images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which Samsung will probably officially introduced week. These pictures courtesy of
- IDC Forecasts Worldwide Market for Used Smartphones to Reach 351.6 Million Units in 2024 [IDC]
IDC says 225 million used and refurbished phones were shipped in 2020, up more than 9% from the previous year. The research firm expects that trend to continue in the coming years, while shipments of new phones declines or grows more slowly.
- Some smartphones can now forward calls to a Windows PC [SamMobile]
Now you can transfer calls from some Android phones to a Windows PC using the Your Phone Link to Windows app. But you’ll need a Surface Duo or one of 30+ Samsung phones to do it. No other phone makers’ devices are supported.
- ARCHOS X67 5G – the first 5G rugged smartphone [Archos]
Archos was one of the first to release Android tablets, but in recent years the company’s product lineup hasn’t been all that interesting. But the new Archos X67 5G does manage to stand out for its rugged design and massive 8,000 mAh battery.
- There’s a new Manjaro ARM Lomiri dev build for the PinePhone [LinuxSmartphones]
The Lomiri user interface, formerly known as Unity, was initially developed by Canonical for Ubuntu Touch back when the company was still developing a phone & tablet version of its operating system. The UBPorts team picked up where Canonical left off, and now Lomiri is available for Manjaro as well as Ubuntu Touch.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.