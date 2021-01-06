Facebook’s first set of smart glasses may arrive this year and, despite the company’s investments in virtual reality (Facebook owns Oculus) and augmented reality, they’re not expected to be AR glasses. Honestly, so far they sound more like Snap spectacles than anything else… but maybe that’s just because Bloomberg’s article on the upcoming wearables is light on details.
Meanwhile, Intel has a new face authentication system that works with on-device AI, Pine64 has an inexpensive new multi-port USB power supply, and Netflix is going to stop working on some older Nintendo devices this summer.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web on a day where these are quite clearly not the biggest stories of the day.
- Facebook Smart Glasses Coming ‘Sooner Than Later’ Without AR [Bloomberg]
Facebook will launch a pair of smart glasses this year, but it’s not entirely clear what they’ll do. They won’t feature augmented reality, but they will connect to devices like phones and maybe let you record video or something.
- Introducing Intel RealSense ID Facial Authentication [Intel]
Intel introduces RealSense ID, an on-device depth sensor that uses AI to bring facial authentication to devices like smart locks, point-of-sales systems, ATMs, kiosks, etc without the need for a network connection.
- PinePower 120W 5-port desktop USB power supply now available for $35 [Pine64]
From the folks that brought you the PineBook pro Linux laptop and the PinePhone Linux smartphone.
- Nintendo is ending support for Netflix on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U [Nintendo]
The Netflix app for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS has been removed from the eShop, and existing users who’ve already installed it will no longer be able to stream videos after June 30, 2021.
- Linux phone news roundup [Linux Smartphones]
Ubuntu Touch now runs on the Unihertz Titan (BlackBerry Clone). The PinePhone modem can run Linux kernel 5.10, bringing the phone one step closer to being able to work without any proprietary firmware at all. And the PinePhone KDE Community Edition is set to begin shipping Jan 18.
- GPD Win 3 – Unboxing and Quick Impressions [The Phawx/YouTube]
GPD Win 3 prototype unboxing and first impressions video from @ThePhawx gives us one of the first independent looks at the upcoming handheld gaming PC with a slide-up display, game controllers, and Tiger Lake CPU. (My demo unit should be arriving soon).
