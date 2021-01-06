Facebook’s first set of smart glasses may arrive this year and, despite the company’s investments in virtual reality (Facebook owns Oculus) and augmented reality, they’re not expected to be AR glasses. Honestly, so far they sound more like Snap spectacles than anything else… but maybe that’s just because Bloomberg’s article on the upcoming wearables is light on details.

Meanwhile, Intel has a new face authentication system that works with on-device AI, Pine64 has an inexpensive new multi-port USB power supply, and Netflix is going to stop working on some older Nintendo devices this summer.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web on a day where these are quite clearly not the biggest stories of the day.

