The Asus ROG Phone line of smartphones are designed for gamers… and they tend to pack features that only a gamer could love or need like multiple USB ports, ultrasonic “airtrigger” buttons, and support for clip-on accessories including game controllers, desktop docks, and cooling fans.

Last year’s ROG Phone 3 had all of those features, and it’s likely the next-gen ROG Phone will as well. One other thing it might have? A small secondary display on the back of the phone made up of a small number of lights that can display small bits of text or graphics. A short video leaked on Chinese social media website Weibo gives us a look at that secondary display.

The second screen looks like it might have been inspired by the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, which has an array of LED lights on the lid that can be used to display animations and images.

Or maybe it was inspired by the flashy signs that you see at food trucks, restaurants, and shops trying to grab your attention as you pass by.

Either way, it’s an unexpected addition the smartphone space, but one that could prove at least a little bit useful if it shows alerts for incoming phone calls, text messages, or other information when the primary display is off.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

GPD WIN3 Proceed:

1. All backers will get a glass screen protector just like Switch has.

2. Keyboard mistouch when sliding screen issue was solve by rise screen 1mm

3. Increase battery to 46whr

4. Mouse firmware will be released to media soon

5. Dock is on the way to reviewer pic.twitter.com/hYCqzCx7pv — GPD Game Consoles (@softwincn) January 19, 2021

