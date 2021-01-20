The Asus ROG Phone line of smartphones are designed for gamers… and they tend to pack features that only a gamer could love or need like multiple USB ports, ultrasonic “airtrigger” buttons, and support for clip-on accessories including game controllers, desktop docks, and cooling fans.

Last year’s ROG Phone 3 had all of those features, and it’s likely the next-gen ROG Phone will as well. One other thing it might have? A small secondary display on the back of the phone made up of a small number of lights that can display small bits of text or graphics. A short video leaked on Chinese social media website Weibo gives us a look at that secondary display.

The second screen looks like it might have been inspired by the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, which has an array of LED lights on the lid that can be used to display animations and images.

Or maybe it was inspired by the flashy signs that you see at food trucks, restaurants, and shops trying to grab your attention as you pass by.

Either way, it’s an unexpected addition the smartphone space, but one that could prove at least a little bit useful if it shows alerts for incoming phone calls, text messages, or other information when the primary display is off.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.