A Chinese company has been teasing a new Linux-based operating system designed for tablets for the past few weeks, promising to release JingOS, “the world’s first iPadOS-style Linux distro” on January 31.

But it looks like the operating system may not only be for tablets – the company’s latest tease shows the operating system running on an 8 inch convertible mini-laptop that looks a lot like the Chuwi MiniBook.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the operating system, but you can read some preliminary details in a FAQ (the OS is currently based on Ubuntu 20.04 and KDE 5.75 with the Plasma Mobile 5.20 user interface, but the custom Jing Desktop Environment is coming later this year and the roadmap calls for adding support for Android apps with the release of version 1.0 in June).

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

