A Chinese company has been teasing a new Linux-based operating system designed for tablets for the past few weeks, promising to release JingOS, “the world’s first iPadOS-style Linux distro” on January 31.
But it looks like the operating system may not only be for tablets – the company’s latest tease shows the operating system running on an 8 inch convertible mini-laptop that looks a lot like the Chuwi MiniBook.
There’s still a lot we don’t know about the operating system, but you can read some preliminary details in a FAQ (the OS is currently based on Ubuntu 20.04 and KDE 5.75 with the Plasma Mobile 5.20 user interface, but the custom Jing Desktop Environment is coming later this year and the roadmap calls for adding support for Android apps with the release of version 1.0 in June).
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- JingOS Linux-based tablet OS running on a 2-in-1 mini laptop [JingOS/YouTube]
The touch-friendly user interface makes it easy to launch apps, view notifications, or run finger-friendly full-screen software in tablet or laptop modes. But the keyboard and optical touch sensor (in place of a touchpad) allows you to use LibreOffice or other productivity software that may not be optimized for touch. via @tuxphones
- Intel Iris Xe Discrete Card Will Only Work With Select CPUs and Motherboards [Legit Reviews]
Intel’s new discrete graphics cards for desktops only work with some Intel CPUs and motherboards. AMD users need not apply. But since the GPUs are only available to system builders anyway, it’s not like end users are likely to mismatch their GPU and CPU.
- Samsung Display to sell foldable displays to outside companies [ETNews]
Report: Samsung plans to sell foldable smartphone displays to Chinese phone makers in the second half of 2021, marking the first time its foldable display technology will be available in phones that aren’t made by Samsung itself.
- Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21301 [Microsoft]
The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview dev channel build features touchscreen keyboard improvements, a new “open file location” option when you right-click on local files in jump lists, and support for toggling touchpad on/off without admin privileges.
- James Bond bosses set to face re-shoots after delays to save product placement deals [The Sun]
The latest James Bond film has to have reshoots because because pandemic-induced delays in releasing the film means the Nokia phones and other items featured as product placement are outdated and need to be updated.
- Carl Pei’s new company is called Nothing, which is about as much as we know about it [Android Police]
The new company from OnePlus founder Carl Pei is called Nothing, and the company is telling us nothing about the products it hopes to launch eventually.
