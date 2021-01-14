Chinese electronics company Hisense is one of the only companies in recent years to sell smartphones with E Ink displays. Until recently, that meant phones with black and white screens, but now that color E Ink is a thing, Hisense unveiled a color model last year, and a YouTuber has posted a new unboxing and first look video that gives an idea of what to expect (and what to expect are dull-looking colors, but at least they’re colors.
Meanwhile, Intel will have a new CEO soon, Asus and Dynabook have some new laptops on the way, and Asus introduced a new portable display that’s got a few more features than most.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Hisense A5 Pro CC E-INK COLOR Smartphone – Unboxing & setup [Matteo Accardi / YouTube]
A handful of eReaders with color E Ink displays have shipped, but the Hisense A5 Pro CC COLOR is the first phone to use the display technology. Here’s an unboxing/first look video.
- Intel appoints new CEO [AnandTech]
Intel CEO Bob Swan is stepping down after 30 years at Intel. He’ll be replaced by VMWare CEO Pat Gelsinger.
- The ProArt Display PA148CTV turns up your creativity with our Control Panel software and the ASUS Dial [Asus]
Asus ProArt PC148CTV is a portable 14 inch FHD monitor with an emphasis on color accuracy and special features including a built-in Asus Dial and Virtual Control Panel that lets you use the display as a controller for PhotoShop, Lightroom, Premiere, etc.
- Asus BR1100C 11.6″ laptop for education [Asus]
The Asus BR1100C is an 2.8 pound laptop with an 11.6″1366 x 768 display for the education market with support for up to an Intel Pentium Silver N600 Jasper Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage plus an M.2 2280 slot for an optional SSD.
- Dynabook Adds 11th Gen Intel Core Mobile vPro Processors to Portfolio of Professional Grade Laptops
Dynabook introduces new thin and light business laptops featuring 11th-gen Intel vPro processors including the Portégé X30W-J, Portégé X30L-J, Portégé X40-J and Tecra A30-J.
