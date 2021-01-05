As wireless networks continue to roll out 5G coverage across the globe, many have also announced that they’re pulling the plug on their aging 3G networks… even though there may still be many customers continuing to use phones and other mobile devices that rely on those networks.

But maybe some of those plans were a little premature. Verizon had announced it would end support for 3G by the end of 2020. But at the start of the new year, the folks at Light Reading noticed that the US wireless carrier’s 3G service is still up and running.

AT&T was already taking a more cautious approach. That carrier doesn’t plan to shut down its 3G network until February, 2022. And according to Verizon blog post dated December 4, 2020, it looks like Verizon may now be waiting even longer than that – the company says its 3G service will “sunset for commercial and government fleet customers will come at the end of 2022.”

Verizon

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AT&T is sending scary emails to some of their customers saying they must update their phones to 5G capable phones because previous generation will be phased out. Only in the fine print does it say 3G is the generation being phased out.

    Reply

  2. I am a Verizon customer. When I drive from Boston to Miami on I95 I get 4G about 20% of the time, nothing 10% of the time and 3G service 70% of the time. Maybe the real answer here is that Verizon does not have much 4G coverage outside of urban areas and if they turn 3G off large areas will have no service.

    Reply