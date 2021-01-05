As wireless networks continue to roll out 5G coverage across the globe, many have also announced that they’re pulling the plug on their aging 3G networks… even though there may still be many customers continuing to use phones and other mobile devices that rely on those networks.

But maybe some of those plans were a little premature. Verizon had announced it would end support for 3G by the end of 2020. But at the start of the new year, the folks at Light Reading noticed that the US wireless carrier’s 3G service is still up and running.

AT&T was already taking a more cautious approach. That carrier doesn’t plan to shut down its 3G network until February, 2022. And according to Verizon blog post dated December 4, 2020, it looks like Verizon may now be waiting even longer than that – the company says its 3G service will “sunset for commercial and government fleet customers will come at the end of 2022.”

