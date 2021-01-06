The LG Gram 16 is a notebook with a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, an Intel Tiger Lake processor, and a slim design: it measures just about 14″ x 9.6″ x 0.67″.

First announced in South Korea last month, the new laptop is set to go on sale in LG’s home country this month. And it’s likely coming to the United States soon as well. The laptop just passed through the FCC website, where you can find documents including the user manual and photos of the laptop’s interior and exterior.

The user manual confirms that the notebook will be available with Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processor options and that the notebook supports pen and touch input and features a convertible tablet-style design that allows you to use the LG Gram 16 in notebook, tablet, tent, or stand mode.

Other features include LPDDR4x memory (onboard and not user upgradeable), and two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe or SATA solid state storage, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, an HD webcam, and an 80W battery.

But while LG had previously stated that the notebook would weigh about 2.6 pounds, the user manual says it weighs 1480 grams, or closer to 3.3 pounds. That would make it one of the heaviest members of the LG Gram family to date, since this line of notebooks are known for their featherweight designs. But it’s still pretty light for a notebook with a 16 inch display and an 80 Wh battery.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI, and audio ports and a microSD card reader. The laptop also has a backlit keyboard with a number pad on the right side, an HD webcam, and 5-watt stereo speakers.

There’s no word on the price or release date yet.

