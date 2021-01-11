The newest addition to the Lenovo ThinkPad Family is a titanium-covered convertible notebook with a 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 pixel touchscreen display, support for up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor, and a ridiculously compact design: the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga measures just 0.45 inches thick and weighs just 2.54 pounds.

It goes on sale this month for $1899 and up, which also makes it once of the most expensive members of the Lenovo ThinkPad family.

Despite the svelte design, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga has a 360 degree hinge that allows you to position the computer for use in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes. It also works with digital pens, and if you opt for the Lenovo Precision Pen accessory it can magnetically attach to the side of the laptop when you’re not using it.

The notebook has two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports and a headset jack and… that’s it. So if you need extra ports, you’ll want to invest in a docking station or USB-C hub.

Lenovo says the notebook has a low-power display with Dolby Vision HDR support, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, and up to 450 nits of brightness. The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga also features stereo up-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos sound and four microphones capable of picking up your voice from 360-degrees.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, a 44.5 Wh battery, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 plus support for an optional cellular modem. Lenovo will offer either a 4G LTE Cat 9 modem or a 5G modem that also supports 4G LTE Cat 9.

press release

