Lenovo is updating its ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga line of premium thin and light business laptops with new models sporting 11th-gen Intel Core processors with vPro technology, support for WiFi 6 and optional 4G LTE and/or 5G connectivity, and new displays with 16:10 aspect ratios.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 will be available in February with prices starting at $1429 and $1569, respectively.

The convertible tablet-style ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 has a touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge measures 12.4″ x 8.8″ x 0.6″, while the clamshell-style ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 has a 180- degree hinge and uses lighter-weight materials. The notebook weighs just 2.5 pounds and measures 12.4″ x 8.7″ x 0.6.”

Both laptops support up to an Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage. Both are also powered by 57 Wh batteries and feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound and four microphones.

The port selection is also the same on both laptops:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

nano SIM (on models with an optional 4G LTE Cat 12 or 5G/4G LTE Cat 20 modem)

Lenovo offers what it describes as FHD and UHD displays for the Carbon and FHD+ and UHD+ touchscreen displays for the Yoga, but the spec sheet doesn’t spell out the actual display resolution so I’m not entirely sure if the Yoga displays are higher resolution.

Another thing that sets the Yoga apart though, is its support for an integrated Lenovo ThinkPad Pen Pro digital pen. The Yoga has an aluminum body with a gray finish, while the Carbon comes in black with an optional carbon fiber top cover.

Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon Gen 9

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga Gen 6

