Lenovo is launching its first ThinkBook series laptop with a 16 inch display, as well as a new 14 inch model. Both the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p and Lenovo ThinkBook 14p are powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 5000H series processors, and the two new laptops will be available in the first quarter of 2021, with starting prices of $1299 and $849 respectively.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14p Gen 2

This 3.1 pound notebook measures 12.28″ x 8.5″ x 0.66″ and featured an anodized aluminum cover, a 180 degree hinge and support for up to a 2.8K OLED 400-nit display, although entry-level models will ship with a 2.2K IPS LCD 300-nit screen.

The new ThinkBook 14p supports up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of solid state storage and the notebook is powered by a 61W battery and comes with a 95 watt power adapter.

Ports include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader. And the notebook has a fingerprint reader built into the power button, an IR webcam with support for face recognition, stereo 2 watt speakers and dual microphones.

The laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2

Lenovo’s larger ThinkBook has a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a body that measures 13.96″ x 9.92″ x 0.78″ and which weighs about 4.4 pounds.

Like its smaller sibling, this laptop is powered by a Ryzen 5000H series processor, but the 16 inch ThinkBook also features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series discrete graphics.

Most other features are pretty much the same including the memory and selection of ports, memory and storage options, and wireless capabilities.

