The Lenovo ThinkBook 13x i is an thin and light laptop that measures just 0.51 inches thick and weighs just 2.65 pounds. It’s an Intel Evo certified laptop which means you can expect long battery life, quick resume, and fast charging, among other things.

It also has a 13.3 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel WQXA IPS LCD touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness, and low blue light emissions.

Lenovo says the ThinkBook 13x i will be available in the first quarter of 2021 for $1199 and up.

The laptop is available with up to 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR4x memory and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage.

It has stereo 2 watt speakers with Harman Kardon audio and Dolby Atmos sound, 4 microphones, a 53 Wh battery, and a 180-degree hinge that allows the laptop to fold flat.

It has an anodized aluminum, body and features a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. The notebook is available in “storm gray” or “cloudy gray” color options, and has a backlit keyboard, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headset jack.

