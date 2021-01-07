Less than a month after launching the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Android tablet for $500 and up, Lenovo is introducing a new model that sells for less than half the price.

The new Lenovo Tab P11 has an 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

It should be available soon for $229 and up, and supports a range of optional accessories including a pen, detachable keyboard, folio cover, and dock.

While this model has a lower-resolution screen and less powerful processor than its pricier sibling, on paper it looks like a nice step up from budget tablets like the Amazon Fire HD line.

Not only does the Lenovo Tab P11 come with near-stock Android 10 software, but the tablet has a processor commonly found in mid-range smartphones, support for up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB.

Other features include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, dual microphones, a 7,500 mAh battery, and support for 4G LTE cellular networks.

The tablet has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP fixed-focus front-facing camera with support for face unlock.

There’s a pogo pin connector on one side that you can use to connect the tablet to a dock or keyboard, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging or data transfer.

Lenovo notes that its optional Precision Pen 2 accessory supports up to 4,096 levels or pressure sensitive input and provides up to 200 hours of battery life on a charge, while the optional 2-in-1 keyboard and stand cover provides a a keyboard and touchpad for a Microsoft Surface-style typing experience.

press release

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.