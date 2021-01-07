Less than a month after launching the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Android tablet for $500 and up, Lenovo is introducing a new model that sells for less than half the price.

The new Lenovo Tab P11 has an 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

It should be available soon for $229 and up, and supports a range of optional accessories including a pen, detachable keyboard, folio cover, and dock.

While this model has a lower-resolution screen and less powerful processor than its pricier sibling, on paper it looks like a nice step up from budget tablets like the Amazon Fire HD line.

Not only does the Lenovo Tab P11 come with near-stock Android 10 software, but the tablet has a processor commonly found in mid-range smartphones, support for up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB.

Other features include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, dual microphones, a 7,500 mAh battery, and support for 4G LTE cellular networks.

The tablet has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP fixed-focus front-facing camera with support for face unlock.

There’s a pogo pin connector on one side that you can use to connect the tablet to a dock or keyboard, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging or data transfer.

Lenovo notes that its optional Precision Pen 2 accessory supports up to 4,096 levels or pressure sensitive input and provides up to 200 hours of battery life on a charge, while the optional 2-in-1 keyboard and stand cover provides a a keyboard and touchpad for a Microsoft Surface-style typing experience.

press release

