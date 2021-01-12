Lenovo is refreshing its gaming laptop lineup with new Legion 5, Legion 5 Pro, and Legion 7 models packing the latest AMD processors and NVIDIA graphics. Most are hefty laptops that weigh five pounds or more, but the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is a gaming laptop with a starting weight of 4.2 pounds. It a chassis that measures 0.7 inches at its thickest point.

The laptop will be available in May, 2021 and while Lenovo hasn’t officially announcing pricing yet, during its CES press event today NVIDIA gave us a hint by revealing that computers like the Legion Slim 7 would sell for $999 and up.

The Lenovo Legion 7 Slim will ship with an AMD Ryzen 7 5900H processor and it seems likely that it’ll have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

Lenovo will offer two display options:

15.6 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel IPS LCD with 60 Hz refresh rate and 100-percent Adobe RGB color gamut

15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 100-percent sRGB color gamut

The notebook supports up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage and it’s powered by a 71Wh battery and comes with a 230W slim power adapter, but also works with an optional 95W USB-C charger.

The Lenovo Legion 7 Slim has an aluminum body and comes in black or dark grey color options. It has a backlit keyboard with optional support for RGB lighting. While the laptop does not have a touchscreen or a convertible tablet-style design, it does have a 180 degree hinge that allows you to fold the screen flat.

Ports include two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, and an audio jack. The notebook features stereo 2 watt speakers with Harman audio and it’s available with an optional Killer Ax1650 WiFi module for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support. There’s a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter and the notebook has a fingerprint reader integrated with the power button.

