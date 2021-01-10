Lenovo is unveiling a new version of its Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop, which first launched last summer. Like the original, the new model is a thin and light laptop with a 14 inch, 90 Hz display, an Intel Tiger Lake processor, and NVIDIA MX series graphics.

But the new version featured a high-resolution OLED display with higher contract and deeper colors.

The new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED version) laptop will not be available in North America, but it will launch in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions later this year. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

The laptop’s most distinctive characteristic is the display, which is a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and:

90 Hz refresh rate

100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut

125-percent sRGB color gamut

HDR

Dolby Vision

But other specs don’t look too bad either. The notebook supports up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage.

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro with OLED measures 12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.2 pounds and features a 61 Wh battery, stereo Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, and an IR camera with dual microphones.

The laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

press release

