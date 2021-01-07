Lenovo and NEC have been partnering on a line of LAVIE-branded thin and light laptops for the past few years, but the new LAVIE Pro Mobile is the first to feature a new carbon material to provide a laptop with a 13.3 inch display and an Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor in a system that measures just 0.66 inches thick and weighs just 1.96 pounds.

That premium design comes at a cost though – Lenovo says the LAVIE Pro Mobile will sell for $1700 and up when it hits the streets later this year.

The notebook measures 12.1″ x 8.5″ x 0.66″ and features a carbon fiber lid, a navy blue body, and a hinge that lifts up the back of the keyboard when the display is open to give the keys a bit of a tilt.

Specs include:

  • 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor
  • 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 dual-channel RAM (soldered)
  • 512GB PCIe SSD
  • Stereo 2W speakers
  • 49Wh battery
  • Rapid Charge (80-percent in 1 hour)
  • WiFi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
  • 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A
  • HDMI 2.0b
  • 3.5mm audio
  • microSD card reader

One weird thing about this decidedly premium laptop? It doesn’t have a backlit keyboard. Maybe adding illumination would have added just enough weight to prevent NEC and Lenovo from delivering a notebook that weighs less than 2 pounds or something. But it does seem like a strange omission for a notebook in this price range.

