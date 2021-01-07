Lenovo’s next Windows 10 laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and support for cellular networks is coming this year… to some markets. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5G and Lenovo IdeadPad 4G LTE will hit the streets in select countries later this year, but Lenovo says there are currently no plans to sell these 14 inch laptops with Qualcomm processors in North America.

For the most part the two new laptops are identical. They both have 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel displays that can be tiled back to a 180 degree angle. They both measures 12.7″ x 8.2″ x 0.6″ and weigh 2.6 pounds. And they both feature 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB or 5121GB of PCIe SSD storage, 2W stereo speakers, and ports including:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x SIM card slot

The laptops have 720p IR webcams, dual microphones and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth.

But there’s a slight difference in processor options. The new IdeaPad 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor while the 4G LTE model has a Snapragon 8c chip.

Lenovo says the laptops should get up to 20 hours of battery life during video playback thanks to the energy-efficient chips (and thanks to a 51Wh battery).

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

