Lenovo is introducing a new slate of laptops ahead of the virtual Consumer Electronics Show, but only one of them will be available in North America.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro with a 16 inch display, a next-gen AMD Ryzen H-series processor, next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, and up to a 120 Hz display will be available in May for $1150 and up.

But in other countries, you’ll also be to opt for a 16 inch IdeaPad 5i Pro with an Intel Tiger Lake processor or 14 inch versions of either the Intel or AMD laptops (with up to a 90 Hz display for the smaller models).

Since the only model that will be available in the US and Canada is the 16 inch AMD model, let’s take a look at that first.

Lenovo will offer this model with up to a 2.5K IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, and 350 nits of brightness.

The notebook is available with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of solid state storage, and it features a 75Wh battery and support for WiFi 6. There’s also an IR camera for Windows Hello face authentication. Lenovo says the IR camera’s time-of-flight sensors can also be used to detect when you’re looking at the notebook and when you’re not so that it can do things like pause video playback when you walk away from the screen.

The laptop has an all-metal chassis that comes in a choice of “cloud grey” or darker “storm grey” color options, and the 16 inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro weighs about 4.4 pounds.

In countries where it’s available, the 14 inch IdeaPad 5 Pro will ship with a next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, and up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

This smaller AMD-powered laptop weighs about 3.2 pounds and has a 56.5 Wh battery and supports up to a 2.8K 16:10 IPS display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and up to 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad 5i Pro models have similar designs, but ship with up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, up to 16GB of RAM (for both 14 and 16 inch models), and if you opt for the larger model you also get Thunderbolt 4.

