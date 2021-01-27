This month NVIDIA unveiled three new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics solutions for gaming and mobile workstation laptops and promised we’d see more than 70 different laptops featuring the new GPUs.

But if you want to know what kind of performance to expect from the first mobile GPUs featuring NVIDIA “Ampere” graphics, it turns out you need to know a lot more than the model number, because PC makers can choose from a range of different configurations for each model in order to prioritize power consumption, performance, or some mix of the two.

According to details obtained by German news site ComputerBase, there are more than 30 different RTX 3000 GPU options available to PC makers.

In previous years you could get a rough idea of whether you were getting a low-power or a high-performance NVIDIA mobile GPU by looking to see if it was a Max-Q (energy efficient for thinner and lighter laptops) or Max-P (highest performance for laptops with heavy duty cooling) version of the processor.

This year NVIDIA isn’t using those labels anymore. And the move sort of makes sense, because there aren’t just two versions of each GPU anymore. According to ComputerBase, there are at least:

  • 11 versions of the RTX 3060 mobile GPU with 60 watt to 115 watt TGP (total graphics power)
  • 6 versions of the RTX 3070 mobile GPU with 80 watt to 125 watt TGP
  • 11 versions of the RTX 3080 mobile GPU with 80 watt to 150 watt TGP

Unfortunately that makes it very difficult to know exactly which version of the GPU you’re getting unless the PC maker displays the exact configuration including the TGP and base an turbo clock speeds on the box.

For a sense of the range of possibilities, you can check out the ComputerBase article for a complete list, but here’s an overview of the differences between the most energy-efficient and highest-performance versions of each RTX 3000 mobile GPU:

ModelTGPBase clockTurbo clockCUDA CoresMemory interfaceStorage throughput
RTX 306080W817 MHz1.282 GHz3,840192 bits12 Gbps
RTX 3060115W1.387 GHz1.78 GHz3,840192 bits12 Gbps
RTX 307080W780 MHz1.29 GHz5,120256 bits14 Gbps
RTX 3070125W1.215 GHz1.62 GHz5,120256 bits14 Gbps
RTX 308080W780 MHz1.245 MHz6,144256 bits12 Gbps
RTX 3080150W1.35 GHz1.71 GHz61,44256 bits14 Gbps

via Tom’s Hardware

