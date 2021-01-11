The first Chromebooks with 11th-gen Intel “Tiger Lake” processors are coming soon, and some will be the first Intel Evo-certified Chromebooks.

The Intel Evo platform debuted in 2020, with Intel providing a set of experience goals for laptops with long battery life, fast charging, quick resume from sleep, and other features. Since then more than 50 different Intel Evo certified Windows laptops have shipped, and soon we’ll begin to see Evo certified Chromebooks as well.

During a virtual press event, Intel showed off an upcoming Acer Chromebook (pictured above) featuring an Intel Evo design. Among other things, it’s a thin and light laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor and at least one Thunderbolt 4 port for “fast storage transfers and multi-monitor connections.”

In order gain Evo certification, laptops also need to offer at least 9 hours of battery life, WiFi 6, and Intel notes that some upcoming Chromebooks will also include the chip maker’s new Visual Sensing Controller, allowing the laptops to detect when you’re paying attention and automatically lock the screen if you walk away, among other things.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

