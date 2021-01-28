Smartphone makers shipped 385.9 million devices in the fourth quarter of 2020 according to preliminary data from IDC, which is a 4.3 percent increase over the same period a year earlier. But while the global smartphone market ended the year on a high note, IDC’s report points out a few interesting trends that were largely a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions against Chinese phone maker Huawei.

First up, there’s been a shakeup in market share. Huawei is said to have shipped 32.3 million phones in Q4, 2020, which sounds like a lot until you realize that figure is down from 56.2 million phones in Q4, 2019. That’s a 42.4 percent decline, and it means Huawei is now the world’s fifth largest phone maker rather than the third.

Rivals Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo all saw year-over-year growth, which helps explain why overall shipments were up even though Huawei’s shipments were down.

The US started imposing trade restrictions on Huawei during the Trump administration, but it’s unclear if things will change under the Biden administration. So with Huawei cut off from some of the technology it needs to continue making smartphones, rumor has it that the company is considering selling off its flagship Mate and P smartphone brands.

Top 5 Smartphone Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2020 (shipments in millions of units) Company 2020Q4 Shipment Volumes 2020Q4 Market Share 2019Q4 Shipment Volumes 2019Q4 Market Share Year-Over-Year Change Apple 90.1 23.4% 73.8 19.9% 22.2% Samsung 73.9 19.1% 69.5 18.8% 6.2% Xiaomi 43.3 11.2% 32.8 8.9% 32.0% OPPO 33.8 8.8% 30.6 8.3% 10.7% Huawei 32.3 8.4% 56.2 15.2% -42.4% Others 112.4 29.1% 107.1 28.9% 5.0% Total 385.9 100.0% 369.9 100.0% 4.3% Source: IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, January 27, 2021

Second, while fourth quarter phone shipment were 4.3 percent higher in 2020 than they were in 2019, total shipments for the year were down by 5.9 percent thanks to the impact of the pandemic which disrupted supply chains during the first half of the year (and which is still taking a toll on economies and individual incomes).

IDC suggests that the end-of-year uptick is a sign of recovery in the smartphone market. But given the events of the past year, I’d be cautious about making any predictions for 2021 about… well, anything really.

Top 5 Smartphone Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Calendar Year 2020 (shipments in millions of units) Vendor 2020 Shipment Volumes 2020 Market Share 2019 Shipment Volumes 2019 Market Share Year-Over-Year Change Samsung 266.7 20.6% 295.8 21.6% -9.8% Apple 206.1 15.9% 191.0 13.9% 7.9% Huawei 189.0 14.6% 240.6 17.5% -21.5% Xiaomi 147.8 11.4% 125.6 9.2% 17.6% vivo 111.7 8.6% 110.1 8.0% 1.5% Others 371.0 28.7% 409.5 29.8% -9.4% Total 1,292.2 100.0% 1,372.6 100.0% -5.9% Source: IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, January 27, 2021

