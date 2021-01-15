HP’s newest laptop designed for use in classrooms features an 11.6 inch touchscreen display, a 360 degree hinge, cameras that face the front and back, and a sturdy MIL-STD-810H tested design with metal-reinforced corners, and a Gorilla Glass display and spill-resistant keyboard that can be wiped clean with “commonly used household wipes.”

The HP ProBook x360 11 G7 EE will also be one of the first laptops powered by Intel’s new “Jasper Lake” low-power Celeron or Pentium processors when the notebook ships in February.

The laptop is clearly designed more for durability that portability, as it measures 11.8″ x 8.1″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 3.2 pounds, making it a bit chunky for a modern 11.6 inch notebook.

But it still won’t take up a lot of room on a desk and has features designed for the classroom including an activity light that will let teachers see at a glance if a student is connected to the internet.

HP also packs the laptop with plenty of ports including HDMI, Ethernet, and audio ports plus two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port.

Available with Intel Celeron N4500, Celeron N5100, or Pentium Silver N6000 processors, the HP ProBook X360 11 G7 EE supports 4GB or 8GB of onboard LPDDR4x memory and comes with either 64GB of eMMC storage or a 128GB or 256GB SSD.

The laptop has an HD display, which typically means 1366 x 768 pixels, and HP will offer models with IPS or TN display panel options.

The notebook is powered by a 48 Wh battery that the company says provides more than 11 hours of battery life on a charge. You can also use a fast charger to get a 90 percent charge by plugging the laptop in for 90 minutes.

Other features include support for up to WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and optional support for a digital pen.

