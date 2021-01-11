The new HP Envy 14 is a laptop computer with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel (16:10) touchscreen display, an Intel Tiger Lake processor, and support for up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics.

Announced during the Consumer Electronics Show, the new laptop should be available this month with prices starting at $999.

The laptop measures 12.3″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.5 pounds. It has a Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 5 Gbps ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, and a headset jack. And the system is powered by a 63.3 Wh battery and comes with a 135 watt charger.

It has a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard, and a 720p camera with dual microphones. But there’s also a camera shutter button that allows you to cover the camera when you’re not using it. You can also disable the microphones by pressing the F8 button on the keyboard.

HP provided specs for a sample configuration featuring 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 256GB PCIe NVMe solid state drive, but I suspect you’ll be able to configure the notebook with additional storage. As for memory, I’m not sure if HP will sell the new Envy 14 with more than 16GB of RAM, but you certainly won’t be able to upgrade it yourself – the memory is soldered to the motherboard.

HP is positioning the new Envy 14 as a laptop for content creators. In addition to having 11 percent more screen real estate than a notebook with a 16:9 display, it’s also the company’s first 14 inch consumer notebook to have color calibration with Delta E <2.

The notebook also supports 100-percent sRGB color gamut and has a few special features including a cooling system that features two thin-bladed fans and two heat pipes plus IR thermopile sensors to help balance performance and thermals.

