Over the next few months HP plans to release five new Chromebooks designed for use in the classroom.

The HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE and HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE are 11.6 inch models powered by MediaTek processors, while the HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE and HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE have Intel Celeron processors and the new HP Chromebook 14 G7 is an Intel-powered model with a 14 inch display.

HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE

This 3 pound Chromebook is set to hit the streets this month and features an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel display with optional support for a touch panel, a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor, and ports including USB Type-A and Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot.

The laptop is powered by a 47 Wh battery and comes with a 45W USB-C power adapter.

It supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 and features a sturdy MIL-STD 810H tested design, a spill-resistant keyboard that can be cleaned with a household wipe and which should survive a fall from about four feet.

The laptop has an HD webcam and comes with 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x memory and 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. HP will offer black or teal color options.

HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE

Almost everything I said above? It applies to this model too… except the only option for the display is an HD IPS touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the Chromebook has a 360-degree hinge that lets you use it in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes, and this model is a little heavier, with a starting weight of 3.1 pounds.

It should also be available in January, 2021.

HP Chromebook 14 G7

Coming in February, this 3.4 pound notebook is available with up to a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with optional touch support and features a 180 degree hinge and narrow left and right bezels around the screen.

The HP Chromebook14 G7 comes with a choice of Intel Celeron N4500 or Celeron N5100 Jasper Lake processor options, and the laptop is available with 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB eMMC storage options.

It’s powered by a 47 Wh battery and comes with a 45W USB-C power adapter.

The notebook supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, has a wide-angle camera, stereo speakers, dual microphones and a MIL-STD-810H tested case and spill-resistant, wipeable keyboard.

Ports include USB Type-C, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI, headset, and a microSD card reader.

HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE

This 3 pound notebook is coming in February and has the same processor options, wireless capabilities, and battery as the 14 inch model.

But it tops out at an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel display panel (touch optional) and only supports up0 to 64GB of RAM.

The HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE has two USB-C ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a headset jack and a microSD card reader as well as an HD camera, stereo speakers, and a microphone. It comes in black and teal color options.

HP Chromebookx360 11 G4 EE

This Intel Celeron N4500 or Celeron N5100 powered Chromebook has an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display, a 360 degree hinge, and support for a digital pen that can be stored in a docking slot above the keyboard.

Designed with a keyboard and display that can be wiped down with common household disinfectant wipes, the notebook supports up to 8GB of LPDDRX-2933 memory and 64GB of storage, and features two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a headset jack, and microSD card reader.

It’s MIL-STD-810H tested, designed to withstand falls from heights up to four feet, and has a 47Wh battery and 445W USB-C power adapter.

The notebook has a 720p user-facing webcam and an 8MP world-facing below the keyboard, where it faces outward when you’re holding the computer in tablet mode. In addition to dual microphones, the HP Chromebook x360 11 G44 EE has four speakers.

HP says this model will be available in March, 2021.

