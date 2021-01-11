HP is launching three new EliteBook business laptops featuring 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors with Intel vPro technology.

The new HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8 is a thin and light clamshell-style notebook with a 14 inch display and a starting weight of just about 2.5 pounds, while the HP Elitebook x360 1030 G8 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 are convertible laptops with 13.3 inch and 14 inch screens, respectively.

HP says the EliteBook 840 Aero 4G will be available in March, while the convertible models should hit the streets this month. Pricing details haven’t been announced yet.

HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8

Weighing about a half pound less than its predecessor, HP says the EliteBook 840 Aero G8 is the lightest “14 inch mainstream business laptop,” which seems like a difficult thing to dispute, since it’s unclear what defines “business” or mainstream.”

But the laptop certainly looks pretty sleek for a machine coming from HP’s business division. It has a magnesium chassis and incorporates recycled plastics for some internal components.

The laptop measures about 12.7″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″ and features a 53 Wh battery, a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel non-touch display, and support for up to an Intel Core i7 processor, up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid sate storage.

It features a backlit, spill-resistant keyboard, a wide-angle webcam with a privacy shutter and optional support for an IR camera, and the laptop has a 3-mic array, stereo speakers with Bang & Olufsen sound, and optional support for 4G LTE or 5G modems.

Ports include Thunderbolt/USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and an optional smart card reader.

HP EliteBook x360 1030 and 1040 G8

HP’s EliteBook x360 models are top out at 32GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory, but they do have a few things going for them in addition to the touchscreen displays and convertible tablet-style designs.

Both the 13.3 inch and 14 inch models have quad speakers, support for pen input (the pen is an optional accessory), and support for either a 54Wh battery or a higher-capacity 78.5Wh battery.

HP will offer 1920 x 1080 pixel or 3840 x 2160 pixel display options for both of its new convertibles.

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8

HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8

