The HP Elite Dragonfly line of computers are designed to offer business-class security and connectivity features in a notebook that has consumer-friendly touches like thin and light designs, or an emphasis on audio.

HP introduced its first Elite Dragonfly laptop in 2019, and unveiled an updated model a few months later.

Now the company has two new models on the way. Meet the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and HP Elite Dragonfly Max.

Both laptops feature Intel Tiger Lake processors with vPro, backlit, spill-resistant keyboards, and support for up to 32GB of LPDDR4 memory, up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe storage, and 13.3 inch touchscreen displays with 360-degree hinges and support for an optional digital pen.

While you might expect a model with Max in the name to be a larger notebook, the two new models are the same size: 11.98″ x 7.78″ x 0.63″. And both have CNC Magnesium alloy bodies.

But while the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 weighs about 2.2 pounds and only comes in a blue color option, the HP Elite Dragonfly Max weighs about 2.5 pounds and comes in either blue or black.

While the lighter model might seem like the better option for some users, HP is positioning the Max as a better option for collaboration, particularly at a time when so much collaboration takes place virtually.

The Max has a 5MP webcam (compared with 1.2MP for the Elite Dragonfly G2), and four microphones (2 front-facing, and 2 world-facing), compared with three (2 front, 1 rear) for the G2.

HP also throws in a pair of earbuds when you buy the Elite Dragonfly Max, in case that’s something you need.

Both laptops feature two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and an HDMI 1.4b port. And both are available with optional support for 4G LTE or 5G modems.

HP will offer 1080p and 4K display options for the HP Elite Dragonfly G2, while the Max is only available with a 1080p display.

The company has also added new security and safety features including intrusion detection, quick drop detection, as well as context-aware features. The notebooks can detect, for example, if they’re on your lap or a table and adjust performance settings accordingly (so the notebook doesn’t burn your lap, but offers more speed when that’s less likely to be an issue).

The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and HP Elite Dragonfly Max will be available this month, with pricing announced closer to availability.

