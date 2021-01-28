About a month after launching the new HiSense A7 5G smartphone with a 6.7 inch grayscale E Ink display, Hisense has added a color model to the lineup.

The new Hisense A7CC has the same basic features as its black and white sibling, including an octa-core processor, support for 5G networks, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an octa-core processor. But it has an E Ink Kaleido color display capable of displaying 4096 colors.

The Hisense A7CC is available from Chinese retailer JD.com for 2,399 CNY (about $370 US), making it only a little pricier than the grayscale version which sells for 1,999 CNY ($310).

The phone’s not available internationally yet, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it had limited support for non-Chinese wireless networks. But at that price, the Hisense A7CC is only a little more expensive than dedicated eReaders featuring color E Ink displays, so it would probably make a half decent tablet.

Kaleido technology doesn’t provide the same kind of vivid colors you’d see from an AMOLED or LCD display, and E Ink displays tend to have slow refresh rates. So this might not be the kind of phone you’d want to use for gaming or video playback. But E Ink screens are easily visible in direct sunlight or brightly lit rooms, even without any artificial illumination. The displays are also energy efficient and don’t use any electricity to display a static image indefinitely.

All of which is to say that E Ink is an unusual choice for smartphones, but commonly found in eReaders. The addition of color can make some content such as digital comics or magazines look a little more interesting, and color could go a long way in making E Ink phones a little more usable.

Th Hisense A7CC is actually the second color E Ink phone from the Chinese electronics company. Last year’s Hisense A5 was the first, but that phone had a smaller screen, a slower processor, and less memory and storage than the new model, which has features that include:

Unisoc Tiger T7510 processor 4 x ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores @ 2 GHz 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz IMG94466 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

4,770 mAh battery

18W fast charging

Android 10

Dual rear cameras + single front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor (rear)

via GizmoChina

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

