Adobe Flash is dead, and as expected that means web browsers are ending support for it. The latest version of Firefox, which was released today, no longer supports Flash content and there’s no way to enable it.

But a bigger change in Firefox 85 may be the introduction of protection from supercookies. It’s the latest in a series of steps taken by the Mozilla foundation to built privacy features into its web browser.

In a nutshell, Mozilla notes that it’s been blocking cookies from trackers and scripts from companies that use “fingerprinting” to build a profile of individual users to track your behavior was you browse the web, often for purposed of targeted advertising. But “supercookies” hide in different parts of the browser and tend to track your activity by looking at cached data in the browser.

Firefox 85 doesn’t entirely block these supercookies from being downloaded, but limits their ability to track you navigate the web, by creating separate browser caches for each website you visit.

That means that if a cookie is hidden in, say, a cached image from one website, it won’t be able to track you when you visit a different website.

Other changes in Firefox 85 include updates to the bookmark functionality, an option to remove all saved logins with one click, and security fixes.

