ECS is expanding its Liva Q line of tiny computers with two new models sporting ARM-based processors. The new ECS Liva Q1A and ECS Liva Q1A Plus both measure just 2.9″ x 2.9″ x 1.4″ making the little computer small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, much like the Liva Q1D and Q1L models that launched in 2020.

 

But while the older versions were Windows and Linux-ready PCs powered by Intel Apollo Lake processors, the new models are powered by Rockchip’s ARM processors and they’re designed to run Android 8.1 or Ubuntu 18.04 software.

ECS says the little computers feature a fanless design with an aluminum heat sink to keep the system silent and cool during operation. They feature 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and Gigabit Ethernet support as well as HDMI 2.0 output with support for HDMI CEC remote controls.

The company is positioning them as solutions for digital signage, but they could also be used for other applications where small size is more important than Windows compatibility or blazing-fast speeds.

Here’s a run-down of the key specs for the new models, and how they stack up against their Intel-powered siblings.

Liva Q1ALiva Q1A PlusLIVA Q1DLIVA Q1L
ProcessorRockchip RK3288
Quad-core Cortex-A17 up to 1.6GHz		Rockchip RK3399
Dual-core Cortex-A72 up to 1.8GHz
Quad-core Cortex-A53 up to 1.4GHz		Intel Apollo Lake Pentium N4200 SOC
Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 SOC		Intel Apollo Lake Pentium N4200 SOC
Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 SOC
Memory2GB LPDDR3-16002GB LPDDR3-1600LPDDR4 2GB/ 4GBLPDDR4 2GB/ 4GB
StorageeMMC 32GB/ 64GB (Optional)
1 x Micro SD Slot (Max. 128GB)		eMMC 32GB/ 64GB (Optional)
1 x Micro SD Slot (Max. 128GB)		eMMC 32GB/ 64GB
1 x Micro SD Slot (Max. 128GB)		eMMC 32GB/ 64GB
1 x Micro SD Slot (Max. 128GB)
Network1 x Gigabit LAN1 x Gigabit LAN1 x Gigabit LAN2 x Gigabit LAN
Video Output1 x HDMI 2.01 x HDMI 2.0
1 x DisplayPort 1.2		1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x DisplayPort 1.2		1 x HDMI 2.0
Wireless802.11b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.0		802.11b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.0		802.11 ac/b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.1		802.11 ac/b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.1
USB3 x USB 2.0
1 x Micro USB
1 x Micro SD card		1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1×1
2 x USB 2.0
1 x Micro SD card		2 x USB 3.2 Gen1
1 x USB 2.0		2 x USB 3.2 Gen1
1 x USB 2.0
Dimension74 x 74 x 34.6 mm74 x 74 x 34.6 mm74 x 74 x 34.6 mm74 x 74 x 34.6 mm
OS SupportAndroid 8.1
Ubuntu 18.04		Android 8.1
Ubuntu 18.04		Windows 10 64bitWindows 10 64bit
Power12V/ 2A, 24W12V/ 2A, 24WInput: AC 100-240V
Output: DC 12V / 2A		Input: AC 100-240V
Output: DC 12V / 2A

 

