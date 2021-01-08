ECS is expanding its Liva Q line of tiny computers with two new models sporting ARM-based processors. The new ECS Liva Q1A and ECS Liva Q1A Plus both measure just 2.9″ x 2.9″ x 1.4″ making the little computer small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, much like the Liva Q1D and Q1L models that launched in 2020.

But while the older versions were Windows and Linux-ready PCs powered by Intel Apollo Lake processors, the new models are powered by Rockchip’s ARM processors and they’re designed to run Android 8.1 or Ubuntu 18.04 software.

ECS says the little computers feature a fanless design with an aluminum heat sink to keep the system silent and cool during operation. They feature 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and Gigabit Ethernet support as well as HDMI 2.0 output with support for HDMI CEC remote controls.

The company is positioning them as solutions for digital signage, but they could also be used for other applications where small size is more important than Windows compatibility or blazing-fast speeds.

Here’s a run-down of the key specs for the new models, and how they stack up against their Intel-powered siblings.

Liva Q1A Liva Q1A Plus LIVA Q1D LIVA Q1L Processor Rockchip RK3288

Quad-core Cortex-A17 up to 1.6GHz Rockchip RK3399

Dual-core Cortex-A72 up to 1.8GHz

Quad-core Cortex-A53 up to 1.4GHz Intel Apollo Lake Pentium N4200 SOC

Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 SOC Intel Apollo Lake Pentium N4200 SOC

Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 SOC Memory 2GB LPDDR3-1600 2GB LPDDR3-1600 LPDDR4 2GB/ 4GB LPDDR4 2GB/ 4GB Storage eMMC 32GB/ 64GB (Optional)

1 x Micro SD Slot (Max. 128GB) eMMC 32GB/ 64GB (Optional)

1 x Micro SD Slot (Max. 128GB) eMMC 32GB/ 64GB

1 x Micro SD Slot (Max. 128GB) eMMC 32GB/ 64GB

1 x Micro SD Slot (Max. 128GB) Network 1 x Gigabit LAN 1 x Gigabit LAN 1 x Gigabit LAN 2 x Gigabit LAN Video Output 1 x HDMI 2.0 1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.2 1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.2 1 x HDMI 2.0 Wireless 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.0 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.0 802.11 ac/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1 802.11 ac/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.1 USB 3 x USB 2.0

1 x Micro USB

1 x Micro SD card 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1×1

2 x USB 2.0

1 x Micro SD card 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1

1 x USB 2.0 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1

1 x USB 2.0 Dimension 74 x 74 x 34.6 mm 74 x 74 x 34.6 mm 74 x 74 x 34.6 mm 74 x 74 x 34.6 mm OS Support Android 8.1

Ubuntu 18.04 Android 8.1

Ubuntu 18.04 Windows 10 64bit Windows 10 64bit Power 12V/ 2A, 24W 12V/ 2A, 24W Input: AC 100-240V

Output: DC 12V / 2A Input: AC 100-240V

Output: DC 12V / 2A

