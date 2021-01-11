Dynabook, the company that acquired Toshiba’s laptop business, is bringing back the Satellite brand for mid-range notebooks.

The company says new Dynabook Satellite Pro series notebooks will be available in the US with prices starting at $500.

The Dynabook Satellite Pro C40 is a 3.42 pound laptop with a 14 inch, 1080p display, HDMI, Ethernet, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and Type C ports.

It features stereo speakers, dual microphones, WiFi 6, a microSD card reader and a headset jack and the notebook has a 45.6 Wh battery.

Prices range from $500 for a model with an Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid state storage to $700 for a Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB version.

Dynabook is also launching a 15.6 inch model with similar specs and pricing called the Dynabook Satellite Pro C50.

This model has a 15.6 inch display (available in 1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080 pixel resolutions), and weighs 3.88 pounds, but is otherwise pretty similar to its smaller sibling.

Finally, there’s the 3.75 pound Dynabook Satellite Pro L50, which is the closest thing to a premium model.

It comes at a single price point $900 for a model with a 15.6 inch, 1080p display, an Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

