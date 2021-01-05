Dell’s latest entry in the mobile workstation space is the Dell Precision 3560 with a 15.6 inch display, support for up to a 17.5 watt Intel Core i7-1185G7 Tiger Lake processor, optional support for NVIDIA Quadro T500 graphics, and a whole heck of a lot of configuration options.

It’s also a reasonably compact PC, measuring 14.1″ x 9.1″ x 0.6″and featuring a starting weight of about 3.5 pounds.

The Dell Precision 3560 will be available January 12 for $1189 and up.

The notebook supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 non-ECC memory, up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and operating systems including Windows 10 Pro or Home, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, or Ubuntu 20.04.

It has a 16:9 screen with support for display panels ranging from a 1366 x 768 pixel 220-nit display to a 3840 x 2160 pixel 400-nit screen. And the Dell Precision 3560 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI2.0 and Gigabit Ethernet jacks, a smart card reader, and optional support for a fingerprint reader.

Dell offers 42 Wh and 64Wh battery options, and 65W, 90W, and 130W USB-C power adapter options (I suspect you’ll need one of the higher ones if you opt for a model with NVIDIA graphics).

There are certainly mobile workstation-class laptops that pack higher-performance hardware than this. But few of them will be a light as 3.5 pounds.

