About a year and a half after introducing the first Dell Optiplex Ultra computers which stuff the guts of a PC into a monitor stand, Dell is expanding the lineup with two new models.

The new Dell Optiplex 7090 Ultra is a computer-in-a-module that supports up to a 28 watt Intel Corei7-1185G7 processor and has enough horsepower to drive up to four displays, while the Dell Optiplex 3090 Ultra is a lower-cost option powered by 11th-gen Intel Core i5, Core i3,or Celeron processors running at 15 watts.

The new systems should be available January 28 with starting prices of $769 and $659, respectively.

At first glance, Dell’s OptiPlex Ultra look a bit like iMacs or other all-in-one desktop computers. But the PC isn’t built into the display itself. Instead it live in the stand… and it’s removable, making an OptiPlex Ultra easier to upgrade than a typical all-in-one.

You can remove the computer itself rom the monitor stand, open it up and replace the memory or storage. Or if you want a more powerful system altogether, you can keep your display but swap out the OptiPlex Ultra computer itself for a whole new PC module.

Both the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 Ultra are available with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, M. 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD and/or 2.5 inch hard drives, and support for Windows 10 or Ubuntu Linux.

But there are a few differences in configuration options.

Optiplex 7090 Ultra Optiplex 3090 Ultra Processor 11th Generation Intel Corei3-1115G4, 6 MB Cache2 Cores, 4 Thread, 3.0 GHz to 4.1 GHz, 28 W

11th Generation Intel Corei5-1145G7, vPRO, 8 MB Cache, 4 Cores, 8 Thread, 2.6 GHz to 4.4 GHz, 28 W

11th Generation Intel Corei7-1185G7, vPRO, 12 MB Cache, 4 Cores, 8 Thread, 3.0 GHz to 4.8 GHz, 28 W 11th Generation Intel Corei3-1115G4, 6 MB Cache, 2 Cores, 4 Thread, 3.0 GHz to 4.1 GHz, 15 W

11th Generation Intel Core i5-1145G7, 8 MB Cache, 4 Cores, 8 Thread, 2.6 GHz to 4.4 GHz, 15 W

Intel Celeron 6305, 4 MB Cache, 2 Cores, 2 Thread, Up to 1.80 GHz, 15 W Side ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port with PowerShare

1 x USB 4Type-Cwith DisplayPort Alt Mode/Thunderbolt 4.0

1 x Headset/Universal Audio Jack 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port with PowerShare

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port

1 x Headset/Universal Audio Jack Rear ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A with SmartPower On

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with Display Port (Alt Mode/Power delivery)

1 x DisplayPort 1.4 + + HBR2 port

1 x RJ45 Network Connector

1 x 4.50 mm x 2.90 mm DC-in port 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A with SmartPower On

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort (Alt Mode/ Power delivery)

1 x DisplayPort 1.4 + + HBR2

1 x RJ45 Network Connector

1 x 4.50 mm x 2.90 mm DC-in port Wireless QualcommQCA61x4a 802.11ac dual band 2×2+ Bluetooth5.0

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 2×2 (Gig+) + Bluetooth5.1 QualcommQCA61x4a 802.11ac dual band 2×2 + Bluetooth5.0

QualcommQCA9377 802.11ac dual band 1×1 + Bluetooth5.0

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 2×2 (Gig+) + Bluetooth5.1

The Dell Optiplex Ultra comes from Dell’s business computer line, but you don’t need to be a business or enterprise customer to buy one – the previous-gen Dell Optiplex 7070 Ultra with an 8th-gen Intel Whiskey Lake-U processors is available purchase from Dell.com.

Dell Optiplex 7090 Ultra

Dell Optiplex 3090 Ultra

