Best Buy is running a 3-day sale on hundred of items including laptops, tablets, smartphones, TVs, and appliances. Dell is offering an extra 15-percent off select laptops when you use the coupon: SAVE15. Lenovo is selling the Logitech MX Master 2S mouse for half price when you use the coupon code MXMASTER50 at checkout. And Woot is selling previous-gen Kindle Oasis eReaders for as little as $150.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

Windows Laptops & mini desktops

Chromebooks

Tablets & eReaders

Storage

Other PC accessories

Audio

Charging

Smart Displays

