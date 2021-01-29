Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is offering a 3-month subscription to the STARZ streaming movie & TV service for $1 to Prime members. The Microsoft Store is running its annual Anime Month sale with deep discounts on dozens of TV shows and movies. And eBay is running a 15-percent off sale on refurbished items, most of which seem to come with a 2-year warranty.
Save 15-percent (up to $100) on thousands of refurbished products at eBay w/2-year warranties
Chromebooks
- Refurb Lenovo Chromebook Duet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $191 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
- Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $476 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
Windows PCs
- Refurb Acer Spin 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $425 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
- Refurb Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $493 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G7/8GB/128GB for $548 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
- Refurb Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/16GB/512GB for $549 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15″ w/Ryzen 5/8GB/128GB for $695 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
PC accessories
- Refurb Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless mouse for $37 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
- Refurb Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $47 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
Audio
- Refurb Skullcandy Sesh XT EVO true wireless headphones – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $34 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $38 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
- Refurb Sony WF-SP800N noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $64 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $102 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $238 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
- Refurb JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $82 – eBay (coupon: PERFECTVDAY15)
Macs
- Apple Mac Mini w/M1 for $649 and up – Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air w/M1 for $990 and up – Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 13 w/M1 for $1219 and up – Amazon
Storage
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $33 -Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSDXC card for $40 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEHSB28)
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $45 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEHSB27)
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC card for $65 – Amazon
eReaders
- Kobo Nia for $80 – Kobo
- Kobo Libra H20 for $150 – Kobo
- Save 20-percent when you buy two Kindle eReaders – Amazon (also Kindle Paperwhite and Oasis)
Downloads & Streaming
- 3-month STARZ subscription for $1 – Amazon Prime Channels
- Save up to 50-percent on select movie rentals & purchases – Amazon Prime Video (Prime member deals)
- Save up to 65-percent on Anime movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store
Other
- Google Pixel Buds (1st-gen) for $59 – B&H
- Mpow MDots true wireless earbuds for $18 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 20W USB-C wall charger 2-pack for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Monoprice Essentials USB-C to USB-C cable for $3 – Monoprice