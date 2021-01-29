Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is offering a 3-month subscription to the STARZ streaming movie & TV service for $1 to Prime members. The Microsoft Store is running its annual Anime Month sale with deep discounts on dozens of TV shows and movies. And eBay is running a 15-percent off sale on refurbished items, most of which seem to come with a 2-year warranty.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Save 15-percent (up to $100) on thousands of refurbished products at eBay w/2-year warranties

Chromebooks

Windows PCs

PC accessories

Audio

Macs

Storage

eReaders

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

