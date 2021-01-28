Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
It’s not hard to find a portable power bank that you can use to charge your phone or tablet on the go. Some newer models are also powerful enough to work with laptops that support USB-C power delivery.
Have a laptop with a proprietary charger? That’s where power banks with AC outlets come in handy. They’re usually pretty expensive, but right now RAVPower is selling a 30,000 mAh power bank with a 100W AC outlet (plus a few USB ports) for just $86.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $800 and up (save up to $300) – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $937 – Amazon
- HP Pavilion 13 laptop w/Intel Tiger Lake for $550 and up – HP
- Intel NUC mini PC w/Core i5-8265U/Radeon 540X/8GB/512GB SSD + 5000GB HDD for $450 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini PC w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/512GB for $400 – Newegg
Storage
- Team 128GB USB 3.1 flash drive (2-pack) for $21 – Newegg
- Samsung EVO Plus 256GB SDXC card for $32 – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $33 – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC card for $65 – Amazon
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB HDD for $100 – Amazon
- WD My Book 6TB external desktop HDD for $105 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEHSA27)
- Samsung T5 1TB portable USB SSD for $126 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEHSA44)
Downloads
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for $55 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEHSA38)
Audio
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $40 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds (new) for $78 – Amazon
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds for $80 – Newegg
- JBL Flip 5 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Woot
Other
- RAVPower 30,000 mAh power bank w/USB & AC outlet for $86 – RAVPower (coupon: PB50)
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $30 – Amazon
- Refurbished iPads for $70 and up – Woot