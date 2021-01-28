Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

It’s not hard to find a portable power bank that you can use to charge your phone or tablet on the go. Some newer models are also powerful enough to work with laptops that support USB-C power delivery.

Have a laptop with a proprietary charger? That’s where power banks with AC outlets come in handy. They’re usually pretty expensive, but right now RAVPower is selling a 30,000 mAh power bank with a 100W AC outlet (plus a few USB ports) for just $86.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

