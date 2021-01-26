Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Today you can pick up a 1080p USB webcam for $30, a 3-month Tidal Premium music streaming subscription for less than $1, and for $28 you can snag an 18W USB-C wall charger that also functions as a 5,000 mAh power bank when you unplug it from the wall.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/16GB/256GB for $600 – Amazon
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 convertible w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/512GB for $580 – Dell
- MSI Modern 14 w/Core i5-10210U/MX330/8GB/512GB for $649 – B&H
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/12GB/512GB for $700 – Dell
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $863 – Amazon
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $900 – Dell
Audio
- Aukey EP-T21 true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon (clip on page coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Spirit X IPX sport Bluetooth earbuds for $17 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQE77)
- Anker Soundcore Life 2 noise cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $23 – Newegg (coupon:
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Focus Camera (coupon: THANKS)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones + power bank for $278 – Adorama
Charging
- Anker PowerCore Fusion III 18W USB-C wall charger & 5,000 mAh power bank for $28 – Amazon
- Anker 39W dual USB-A port wall charger for $18 – Amazon
- Select Anker charging accessories for up to 35-percent off – Amazon
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable USB SSD for $130 – Amazon
- Save up to 16-percent on Synology DiskStation network attached storage systems – Newegg
Other
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR media streamer & sound bar for $102 – Amazon
- Tidal Premium Music 3-month subscription for $0.49 – Best Buy