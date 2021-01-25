Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Sony’s popular WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are on sale for $278, which matches the all-time low price for these highly rated headphones. But that’s still a lot of money to spend on headphones for some people.
Fortunately there are more affordable options. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid noise cancelling headphones may not offer the same level of comfort, sound quality, or noise reduction as Sony’s headphones, but since they’re selling for just $42 at the moment, they’re a lot easier on the wallet.
You can also save a bundle on refurbished Jabra Elite Active 65t or Elite 75t true wireless earbuds – both come with a 2-year warranty from the manufacturer. And Bose is offering deep discounts on its current-gen and previous-gen noise-cancelling headphones.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
True wireless earbuds
- Xiaomi Mi Buds true wireless earbuds for $10 – GizTop (coupon: XMEB2 while supplies last)
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds for $21 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQE68)
- Aukey EP-T27 true wireless earbuds for $32 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds for $34 – Newegg
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $50 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $70 – Microsoft Store
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds for $90 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $130 – Walmart
Over ear headphones
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid active noise cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $42 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony CH700N wireless noise cancelling headphones for $48 – Newegg
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $250 – Bose (via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $278 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $280 – Bose (via eBay)
Media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon (coupon: 4K21FTV)
- Amazon Fire TV Blaster for $20 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Save up to 50-percent on select popular fiction Kindle books – Amazon
- Tidal HiFi 3-month streaming music subscription for $1 – Best Buy
Other
- Aukey Minima 20W USB-C wall charger for $7 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Insignia optical wireless mouse for $6 – Best Buy
- Netgear Orbi Pro AC3000 tir-band mesh WiFi system (2-pack) for $270 – B&H (price in cart)
- Asus Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $$429 – Best Buy