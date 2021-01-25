Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Sony’s popular WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are on sale for $278, which matches the all-time low price for these highly rated headphones. But that’s still a lot of money to spend on headphones for some people.

Fortunately there are more affordable options. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid noise cancelling headphones may not offer the same level of comfort, sound quality, or noise reduction as Sony’s headphones, but since they’re selling for just $42 at the moment, they’re a lot easier on the wallet.

You can also save a bundle on refurbished Jabra Elite Active 65t or Elite 75t true wireless earbuds – both come with a 2-year warranty from the manufacturer. And Bose is offering deep discounts on its current-gen and previous-gen noise-cancelling headphones.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

True wireless earbuds

Over ear headphones

Media streamers

Downloads & Streaming

Other

