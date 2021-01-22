Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Asus has new ROG Zephyrus G series laptops with Ryzen 5000H chips and NVIDIA RTX 3000 graphics coming soon. But if you’re looking to save a few bucks, you can pick up last year’s model with a Ryzen 7 4800HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics for just $850, down from a list price of $1100.

Or if you’re in the market for a small Chrome OS tablet with a detachable keyboard, Lenovo is selling its Chromebook Duet for just $250 at the moment… but you can also pick up a refurbished model that’s covered by a 2-year warranty from eBay for just $180 when you use the code PLAYCR20 at checkout.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

