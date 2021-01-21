Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Galactic Civilization III for free this week. You can pick up an Acer Swift 3 laptop with a Ryzen 5 4500U processor for $432 with the coupon code PLAYCR20 (it’s refurbished, but comes with a 2-year warranty).

Meanwhile, there are some good deals on power banks, wall chargers, and wireless chargers, which can come in handy these days when some smartphones aren’t coming with chargers in the box anymore. Case in point: an Aukey Minima 20W USB-C wall charger is going for less than $8 when you click the on-page coupon at Amazon.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

