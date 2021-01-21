Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Galactic Civilization III for free this week. You can pick up an Acer Swift 3 laptop with a Ryzen 5 4500U processor for $432 with the coupon code PLAYCR20 (it’s refurbished, but comes with a 2-year warranty).
Meanwhile, there are some good deals on power banks, wall chargers, and wireless chargers, which can come in handy these days when some smartphones aren’t coming with chargers in the box anymore. Case in point: an Aukey Minima 20W USB-C wall charger is going for less than $8 when you click the on-page coupon at Amazon.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Power
- RAVPower 80W 20,000 mAh power bank w/AC outlet for $73 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker PowerPort Atom III 45 Slim USB-C charger for $24 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEHSH26)
- Aukey Minima 20W USB-C wall charger for $8 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung wireless charger duo for $50 – Microsoft Store
Storage
- Crucial X6 1TB portable SSD for $110 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEHSH67)
- WD My Book 12TB external desktop HDD for $210 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQE93)
PC games
- Galactic Civilization PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for $161 worth of PC games – Humble Built to Survive Bundle
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft
Other
- Refurb Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/512GB for $432 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PLAYCR20)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $70 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkBook Wireless Media Mouse for $15 – Lenovo
- Logitech M330 Silent Plus wireless mouse for $18 – Amazon