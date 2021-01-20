Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Lenovo is selling the Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet for $250. Motorola is selling the Moto G7 Plus smartphone for $120. And Best Buy is offering a Lenovo Smart Clock Essential smart display bundled with a four pack of smart bulbs for just $30.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $250 – Lenovo
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $750 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell
Audio
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for $70 – Best Buy
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $50 – Newegg
Downloads
- Select Kindle eBooks for up to 80-percent off – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of digital comics – Humble Discover Legendary Comics Bundle
Other
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential + 4-pack of GE smart bulbs for $30 – Best Buy
- Refurb Netgear router sale – Woot
- Moto G7 Plus w/SD636/44GB/64GB for $120 – Motorola