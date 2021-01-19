Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on Fire tablets, offering $10 to $50 off. Right now that means that if you want to pick up a Fire HD 8 Plus table from Amazon, you’ll end up spending $80.
But HSN is selling the same tablet for $60 when you use the coupon code HSN2021 at checkout. You also get vouchers for a case and some software.
Meanwhile eBay is running a 20-percent off sale on hundreds of refurbished products. It’s ostensibly a sale on gaming gear, but man of the best deals are Acer Chromebooks and Windows laptops – you can pick up a Swift 3 notebook with a 14 inch display and a Ryzen 5 4500U processor for just $440 with coupon code PLAYCR20.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Save an extra 20-percent (up to $150) on refurbished PC & gaming gear – eBay (coupon: PLAYCR20)
- Refurb Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $440 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PLAYCR20)
- Refurb Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/512GB for $544 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PLAYCR20)
- Refurb Acer Spin 3 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $544 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PLAYCR20)
- Refurb Acer Spin 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $400 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PLAYCR20)
- Refurb Acer Swift 1 14″ laptop w/Pentium Silver N5000/4GB/128GB for $280 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PLAYCR20)
- Refurb Acer Chromebox CXI3 w/Celeron 3867U/4GB/32GB for $144 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PLAYCR20)
- Refurb Acer Chromebox CXI3 w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/64GB for $304 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PLAYCR20)
- Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $448 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PLAYCR20)
Laptops
- Acer Spin 5 13.5″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/16GB/512GB for $840 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-10510U/12GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Apple MacBook pro 13″ w/M1 processor for $1219 and up – Amazon
Tablets, smartphones & eReaders
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus & case + software vouchers for $60 – HSN (coupon: HSN2021)
- Moto Razr for $830 – Woot
- Amazon Kindle Oasis eReaders (9th-gen) for $170 and up – Woot
Storage
- Samsung T5 2TB portable SSD for $230 – Amazon
- Samsung T5 1TB portable SSD for $130 – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC card for $65 – Amazon
- Team 64GB USB 3.1 flash drive 2-pack for $12 – Newegg
Audio
- Letscom Bluetooth earbuds (IPX7 waterproof) for $17 – Amazon
- Mpow M12 true wireless earbuds for $19 – Amazon
- JLab Audio GO Air true wireless earbuds for $20 – Best Buy
- Mpow Flame true wireless earbuds (IPX7) for $28 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Hybrid active noise cancelling headphones for $68 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQE52)
Streaming
- TIDAL Premium Music 12-month subscription for $40 – Best Buy
- TIDAL HiFi Music 12-month subscription for $50 – Best Buy