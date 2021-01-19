Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale on Fire tablets, offering $10 to $50 off. Right now that means that if you want to pick up a Fire HD 8 Plus table from Amazon, you’ll end up spending $80.

But HSN is selling the same tablet for $60 when you use the coupon code HSN2021 at checkout. You also get vouchers for a case and some software.

Meanwhile eBay is running a 20-percent off sale on hundreds of refurbished products. It’s ostensibly a sale on gaming gear, but man of the best deals are Acer Chromebooks and Windows laptops – you can pick up a Swift 3 notebook with a 14 inch display and a Ryzen 5 4500U processor for just $440 with coupon code PLAYCR20.

