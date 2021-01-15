Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Laptops with 11th-gen Intel Core chips are already widely available and models with AMD Ryzen 5000 processors should begin hitting the streets soon. And that means PC makers and online retailers are pricing some models with older (but still decent) chips to move.
You can pick up a Lenovo 14 inch laptop with an Intel Ice Lake processor for $630, a ThinkPad E14 with Ryzen 7 4700U for $720, or a Dell Inspiron 14 5000 convertible with a Core i7-1065G7 chip for $700.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14″ FHD laptop w/Intel Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $630 – Lenovo
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/12GGB/512GB for $700 – Dell
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $720 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad E14 w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/256GB for $767 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKJAN)
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Core i7-10510U/MX250/8GB/512GB for $770 – Newegg
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $800 – Newegg
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $900 – Dell
- Intel NUC 10 barebones mini PC w/Core i7-10710U for $520 – Newegg
PC Games
- Save up to 90-percent on select PC games – Humble Store Winter Sale
- Bomber Crew PC game for free – Humble Store
Audio
- JBL Endurance Jump waterproof Bluetooth earbuds for $30 – B&H
- Sony WF-SP800N sport in-ear noise cancelling earbuds for $60 – eBay (coupon: PAY20LESSCR)
- Refurb Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT noise-cancelling headphones w/2-year warranty for $64 – eBay (coupon: PAY20LESSCR)
- Refurb Sennhesier HD 4.50R BT noise-cancelling headphones w/2-year warranty for $86 – eBay (coupon: PAY20LESSCR)
Storage
- WD Elements 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $160 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEHHW43)
- WD EasyStore 12TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $200 – Best Buy
Other
- Aukey Minima 20W USB-C wall charger for $8 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Logitech M330 Silent Plus wireless mouse for $13 – Amazon