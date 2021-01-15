Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Laptops with 11th-gen Intel Core chips are already widely available and models with AMD Ryzen 5000 processors should begin hitting the streets soon. And that means PC makers and online retailers are pricing some models with older (but still decent) chips to move.

You can pick up a Lenovo 14 inch laptop with an Intel Ice Lake processor for $630, a ThinkPad E14 with Ryzen 7 4700U for $720, or a Dell Inspiron 14 5000 convertible with a Core i7-1065G7 chip for $700.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

PC Games

Audio

Storage

Other

