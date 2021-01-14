Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition for free this week. Lenovo is selling the Chromebook Duet for $250. And Woot has a good deal on some premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones.
Downloads
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for $60 – B&H
Computers
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $250 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Save $150 on OneGX1 Pro handheld gaming laptop – AliExpress (coupon: Coupon:LR8CRYYZ2PEJ)
Smart speakers & displays
- Google Nest Mini for $25 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80 – Amazon
Audio
- AKG N700NCM2 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Woot
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $45 – Newegg
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $25 – Amazon
- Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub for $20 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEHHU32)