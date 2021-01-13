Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

eBay is continuing to offer 20-percent off the prices of 200+ refurbished items when you use the coupon PAY20LESSCR at checkout. Among other things, that means you can score some excellent deals on wireless speakers and headphones from Bose, Sony, and others.

Since these are refurbished products, the list prices already represent discounts from the suggested retail price, but they also come with a third-party, 2-year warranty for a bit of peace of mind.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some reading material Amazon is selling Neil Gaiman’s Neverwhere as a Kindle eBook for $2, Octavia Butler’s two-book Earthseed series for $4, and dozens of other award-winning eBooks for $5 or less.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

