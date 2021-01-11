Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Dell is clearing out previous-gen XPS 13 thin and light laptops at deep discounts. Best Buy is offering hundreds of dollars off select notebooks. And eBay is offering up to $100 off select refurbished items, all of which come with 2-year warranties. Among other things, that means you can pick up a pair of top-of-the-line Bose wireless noise-cancelling headphones for less than half the price of Apple’s AirPods Max when you use the coupon: PAY20LESSCR).

Refurbished Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds for $96 (coupon: PAY20LESSCR)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

eBay Refurb  sale

Computers

Audio

Charging

Other

