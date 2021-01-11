Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Dell is clearing out previous-gen XPS 13 thin and light laptops at deep discounts. Best Buy is offering hundreds of dollars off select notebooks. And eBay is offering up to $100 off select refurbished items, all of which come with 2-year warranties. Among other things, that means you can pick up a pair of top-of-the-line Bose wireless noise-cancelling headphones for less than half the price of Apple’s AirPods Max when you use the coupon: PAY20LESSCR).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eBay Refurb sale
- Save 20-percent (up to $100) on select refurbished items w/2-year warranty – eBay (coupon: PAY20LESSCR)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $240 – eBay (coupon: PAY20LESSCR)
- Refurb JBL Extreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $200 – eBay (coupon: PAY20LESSCR)
- Refurb JBL Charge 4 Speaker + JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $120 – eBay (coupon: PAY20LESSCR)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $96 – eBay (coupon: PAY20LESSCR)
- Refurb Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition noise-cancelling headphones for $80 – eBay (coupon: PAY20LESSCR)
- Refurb Sennheiser HD 4.40 Special Edition noise-cancelling headphones for $64 – eBay (coupon: PAY20LESSCR)
- Refurb Sony WF-SP800N sport true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – eBay (coupon: PAY20LESSCR)
Computers
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $550 and up – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/12GB/512GB for $950 – Best Buy
Audio
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank w/Qi wireless charging for $24 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQD64)
- Aukey EP-T27 true wireless earbuds for $32 – Amazon (coupon: 2LZVP6JY)
Charging
- Odec 20,000 mAh power bank for $22 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 20,000 mAh power bank w/stand for $36 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 2ASGTA5D )
Other
- Seagate portable 2TB USB 3.0 HDD for $55 – Newegg
- IOGEAR USB-C docking station for $90 – Best Buy